‘The Grinch' musical schedules mischievous stops in SoCal

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical" will be spreading holiday cheer in SoCal from Hollywood to Costa Mesa.

By Alexandra Romero

Grinch Denver
Denver Performing Arts

Hide your Christmas stockings, gifts, and tree because the Grinch is coming to steal Christmas in Southern California.

According to The Grinch Musical, the famous, green Who is about to realize that Christmas has more to offer than he ever bargained for in this heartwarming holiday classic, which is taking the stage just in time for the holidays. "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical" will feature the hit songs like “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” The playlist is available for purchase or preview.

The Grinch will make his mischievous stop in Hollywood from Dec. 6 to 17 and in Costa Mesa from Dec. 19 to 24.

The show runs for an estimated time of an hour and 40 minutes to the whimsical world of Whoville with no intermission. The musical will even spread more holiday cheer in Sacramento and San Jose.

For more information and to see the musical's full tour dates, click here.

