LA Pride

The Iconic LA Pride Parade is Back. Find Out What the Roads are Going to Look Like

The iconic LA Pride Parade is coming to Hollywood but this means multiple street closures.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

The iconic LA Pride Parade is hitting the streets of LA, which means some road closures are coming.

The parade will be on Sunday, June 12, and will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

The first ever permitted Pride Parade in the world was first held in LA in 1970.

This year's theme for the parade is #LoveYourPride, and it will bring over 130 floats, marchers, and performers.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LA Pride Jun 1

Pride Month Is Here. LA Pride Is Celebrating All Month Long

Pride Month May 23

What Is Pride Month? Everything to Know About the LGBTQ Observance

The LA Pride organization suggests that participants arrive early, use public transportation to get to the parade, and come ready to have a good time.

This year's official parade grand marshals include Sir Lady Java as Community Grand Marshal, Mark Indelicato as Celebrity Grand Marshal, and Paula Abdul as Icon Grand Marshal.

Street closures will be in place from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Street closures:

  • Hollywood Boulevard: Highland to Vine
  • Cahuenga Boulevard: Yucca to Sunset
  • Highland Avenue: Hollywood to Sunset
  • Sunset Boulevard: Highland to Vine
  • NOTE: Selma will be open to outgoing/residential traffic only

This article tagged under:

LA PrideHollywoodTrafficPride Monthpride parade
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us