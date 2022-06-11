The iconic LA Pride Parade is hitting the streets of LA, which means some road closures are coming.

The parade will be on Sunday, June 12, and will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

The first ever permitted Pride Parade in the world was first held in LA in 1970.

This year's theme for the parade is #LoveYourPride, and it will bring over 130 floats, marchers, and performers.

The LA Pride organization suggests that participants arrive early, use public transportation to get to the parade, and come ready to have a good time.

This year's official parade grand marshals include Sir Lady Java as Community Grand Marshal, Mark Indelicato as Celebrity Grand Marshal, and Paula Abdul as Icon Grand Marshal.

Street closures will be in place from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Street closures: