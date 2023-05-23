The LA County Library System Awarded Nation's Top Library and Museum Honor

The LA County Library has been recognized as a recipient of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services made the announcement that the LA County Library was selected among seven other recipients of the award. It is the nation's highest honor that is given to museums and libraries that are making significant contributions to its communities.

"IMLS is delighted to announce that eight worthy recipients of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, including LA County Library," said Crosby Kemper, IMLS director in a statement. "LA County Library meets the needs of one of the most complex and diverse communities in the nation."

Exciting news! We were selected by @US_IMLS as a 2023 #IMLSmedals 🏅 winner, one of just eight excellent #museums & #libraries making a difference in communities nationwide! https://t.co/v0GDxXKudU pic.twitter.com/xt1zcjBhaK — LA County Library (@LACountyLibrary) May 23, 2023

LA County is one of the nation's largest library systems with 85 community libraries and one institutional library. It serves millions of residents across the vast county and offers a variety of programs, services for children and personal enrichment.

The eight recipients were selected from a list of 30 national finalists. A main focus for selecting winners are their dynamic programming as well as their levels of service. The goal of the award is to help promote a true impact on communities.

"It is a profound and humbling honor to be selected as a winner of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from among so many vital cultural institutions across the nation," said Skye Patrick, the library director in a statement. "I am proud of our extraordinary team here at LA County Library, who embody outstanding customer service, help make our libraries the welcoming community hubs they are, and routinely inspire residents to learn and grow throughout all stages of their lives. We accept this award on behalf of the communities of Los Angeles County that we have the privilege to serve every day, by removing barriers to access and increasing equitable opportunities for all."

The official award will be presented at a ceremony in the summer held in Washington D.C.