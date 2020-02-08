The LA You May Not Know: Oddities on the Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of LA’s most famous attractions, a favorite for tourists.Among the hundreds of famous stars are more than a few peculiar entries.

There are a number of stars for fictional characters we know from cartoons, TV and comic strips, as well as dogs, astronauts and even two presidents.

In a couple of cases the star you might be admiring isn’t necessarily honoring the person you think it is. For instance, fans once mourned the death of a beloved celebrity at the wrong star.

Join our host Esmeralda Cisneros as we check out some of the Walk of Fame's more unusual stars.