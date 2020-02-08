The LA You May Not Know: Oddities on the Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of LA’s most famous attractions, a favorite for tourists.Among the hundreds of famous stars are more than a few peculiar entries.
There are a number of stars for fictional characters we know from cartoons, TV and comic strips, as well as dogs, astronauts and even two presidents.
In a couple of cases the star you might be admiring isn’t necessarily honoring the person you think it is. For instance, fans once mourned the death of a beloved celebrity at the wrong star.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Join our host Esmeralda Cisneros as we check out some of the Walk of Fame's more unusual stars.