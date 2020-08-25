The National Blood Supply is in Dire Need. Here's Where to Donate Safely

There's a severe blood shortage facing the nation, because while blood demand remains steady, blood donations have been down due to the pandemic.

More than 37,000 blood drives across the country have been canceled due to the pandemic, LA Care and the Red Cross said.

Venues where blood drives would normally take place, such as places of worship and universities, have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the issue.

Several blood drives are taking place in Southern California, with social distancing and safety measures in place.

Here's how to donate safely:

Los Angeles

What: LA Care

When and Where: Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at L.A. Care Health Plan building, 1055 W. 7th St., 1055 Building, Room 100, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Note: LA Care says all who donate will receive an anti-body test to determine if they previously had COVID-19. Anyone who has recovered from the virus is encouraged to donate plasma, which can be used in treating current COVID-19 patients.

Coachella Valley

What: LifeStream Mobile Blood Banks

When and Where: Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Signature Flight Support at 250 N. El Cielo Road in Palm Springs

When and Where: Tuesday, Aug. 25 7 a.m. to noon at the Living Desert in Palm Desert at 47-900 Portola Ave.

When and Where: Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Henry's Bar and Grill at 68955 Ramon Road in Cathedral City

When and Where: Thursday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs at 1150 N. Indian Canyon Drive

Note: Donors must not be at risk of having AIDS or hepatitis, and those under 17 years old must bring written consent from a parent. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 800-879-4484 or online at www.lstream.org.

Find a Red Cross donation center near you.