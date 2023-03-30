The Queen Mary Set to Reopen Saturday

The 86-year-old Queen Mary was once in danger of sinking and needed some $23 million in urgent construction. Now, after millions of dollars in repairs she is ready to welcome guests again.

In 2020, the city of Long Beach announced for the first time, an annual membership program that would help fund the vessel.

The membership gave community members the opportunity to directly have an impact on the preservation of the historic ship and stir up anticipation as it was being reconstructed.

The Tourist Class Membership priced at $150 annually, offers members benefits such as general admission for limited block-out dates, discounted tickets during presale of signature events, hotel guest pricing for tour, exhibit and attraction tickets amongst many more perks that are set to come in effect.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Most of the repair work, about 75%, was internal.

“The boilers, the heat exchangers, the generators, everything behind the scenes…we made sure to put the best product out there,” said Steve Caloca, the managing director for the Queen Mary.

The city also just finished installing massive pumps as part of their critical repairs that were needed.

Nearly 10 million dollars have been spent already since the city regained control of the Queen Mary in June 2021 for the first time in four decades.

The city council had been trying to figure out what to do with the Queen Mary.

They even considered dismantling it or sinking the ship. But ultimately, they opted to save it.

Only 20% of the ship will be open during the walking tours, most of them already booked for the first weekend.

Bookings for hotel rooms opening in May are already open.