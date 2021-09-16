Developers Eye a Spot on Sunset Boulevard for Hollywood's Next Big ‘Star'

Developers filed an application Thursday with the city of Los Angeles to build a $500 million, 22-story curvilinear high-rise and “creative office campus'' on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood called “The Star.”

The 500,000 square-foot project is proposed on a group of parcels just east of the intersection of Sunset and Gower Street. The lots currently house a series of office buildings and a parking lot, and developers say the new project would become the largest new office building in Hollywood.

“Since Hollywood is the birthplace of the entertainment industry, The Star's prime location on Sunset Boulevard and its unique design present an unparalleled opportunity for a major company to make a bold statement and proudly plant their flag in the rightful home of entertainment in L.A.,'' said Edgar Khalatian, who represents the developer, The Star LLC.

The developers purchased the property in 2017 and hired MAD Architects to design the building. They want the building to be an icon of the Hollywood skyline and a destination for visitors, with lush landscaping, sky gardens and a funicular cable rail to take visitors to the terranium-like rooftop dome, which will also feature a restaurant and event space with 360-degree views of the L.A. skyline.

“The Star is both a testament and addition to the city's iconic architecture. Inspired by the curvilinear forms of the Griffith Observatory, Capitol Records Building, Hollywood Bowl and the Cinerama Dome, it asserts a new typology for the office of the future,'' said Ma Yansong of MAD Architects. “Hollywood has long been a signature center for culture and creativity. The Star will be a new iconic landmark in Hollywood and continue to nurture the public's inspiration and creativity.''

MAD Architects was founded in 2004 and is best known in Los Angeles for designing the under-construction Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park. Internationally, the firm designed the Harbin Opera House in China and Absolute Towers in Canada.

The Star project was designed to meet the needs of a post-COVID environment, with employees' physical, emotional and mental needs being prioritized through flexible floor plans, access to nature and several gathering places. The developers say it will encourage a new work-life environment with a focus on balance and collaboration.

The goal of the design is to promote a healthier office environment,'' Khalatian said. ``In this office of the future, these life-enhancing forces aren't limited amenities; they are integral to work.''