The Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade. Here are A Few Resources

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, ending a nearly 50 year constitutional right to abortion. The decision will make it harder for people, specifically those who are low-income and people of color, to have access to abortions.

The decision also puts the abortion clinics, who offer many other health services, at risk of closure.

Abortion clinics have housed many free services including pregnancy testing, cancer screenings, birth control, emergency contraceptives, and more.

Here are some organizations that offer free health services:

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has clinics all over the United States that offer services like abortion services, cancer screenings, birth control, general health care, and more.

Center for Reproductive Rights

The Center for Reproductive Rights is a group dedicated to reproductive rights. They have a map that keeps track of updated abortion laws in all US states.

National Abortion Federation

The National Abortion Federation is a organization that helps people get abortion referrals and financial assistance. They also help with limited financial services to help with travel related expenses.

Abortion Care Network

The Abortion Care Network works with independent abortion care providers. They keep a list of available abortion care providers throughout the United States.

Abortion Finder

The abortion finder will help locate a local clinic that offers abortion services.

Reprocare Healthline

The Reprocare Healthline offers trauma informed emotional support for anyone who is taking abortion pills.

Women's Health Clinic

The Women's Health Clinic provides several health services, including information on abortions, pregnancy tests, and mental health services.

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics offers free or affordable heath care services to those in need.