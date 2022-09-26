The Valleys Are Facing Another Heat Wave This Week — But It's Not as Bad as Last Time

Parts of Southern California are facing a late-September heat wave this week, with temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits.

In Lake Balboa, despite an expected Monday high temperature of 101 degrees, the early morning weather was cool and refreshing at around 70 degrees.

That temperature difference is part of why officials recommend getting in your workout and other outdoor activities before the afternoon, when conditions get much hotter.

An excessive heat warning is in place from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. on Wednesday for all the Valley areas.

While this warm-weather streak won't be like the last sweltering heat wave, which triggered over a week of Flex Alerts and still nearly forced California's energy grid into blackouts, it's still worth following heat safety guidelines.

Here's how to stay cool and healthy in high temperatures:

Avoid the sun, and stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest

Drink plenty of fluids -- 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat

Pace yourself by reducing physical activity and avoiding outdoor exercise during peak heat hours

Monitor those at high risk for heat-related illnesses, and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

If you're a busy parent, make sure you get your kids and pets out of the back seat of your car before turning off the AC.

Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.

Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.

Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.

We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.

Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!

To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.

Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.

Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.

To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.

And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.

Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days of the heat wave, with relief and cooler temperatures expected by the weekend.