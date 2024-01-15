The Village at Orange Mall to close at the end of January

Long time business owners and shoppers alike are sharing their trips down memory lane at the Orange mall.

After more than 50 years, the shops at the Village at Orange are closing. A lot of them have already left, making it look like a bit of a ghost town there.

Business owners say they got a letter in September saying their last day is Jan. 31.

Randy Woltz tuned the last of the pianos at the Piano Empire Megastore.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Well like everything in life we move on to other things,” Woltz said.

After more than 50 years, all of the shops inside the Village at Orange mall are closing.

Joseph Zeeb's jewelry repair shop is tucked away in the corner, in the same place for the past 35 years.

“It feels sad because you leave a place, I consider it a second home to me,” Zeeb said. “It’s sentimental, always jewelry is part of your body. When you wear it so long, it becomes part of you.” His last day there is Friday.

Briana Martinez, a long time shopper, and her boyfriend took a stroll down memory lane.

“That used to be Hot Topic, I used to wait there and get the new movies, Twilight and all that,” Martinez said. “Coming back in here is nostalgic, a sad type of nostalgic not seeing it thrive how it used to.”

It’s a sign of the times, the Village said in a statement that the retail industry has evolved and regional malls like the Village of Orange are no longer viable.

“It’s been very emotional every day I walk past these doors, another memory. Before you know it's going to be gone,” Servie Culverwell, an employee, said.

There is something this mall provides that the online space cannot.

“It's kind of nice to walk around a mall how we used to as kids,” Martinez said.

Something shoppers and long time employees are savoring for the last few days. “I feel something of me is going to be left in this place,” Zeeb said.

He and several other business owners already have new locations, but others are still looking.

The bigger stores on the outside of the mall like Walmart and Sprouts are staying. It’s just the interior stores closing.

As for what's to come, the new owners say it is some type of revitalization.