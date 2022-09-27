The Weeknd

The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled SoFi Stadium Concert Dates

The new concert dates are Saturday Nov. 26 and Sunday Nov. 27 of this year, the weekend after Thanksgiving.

By Maggie More

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Weeknd has announced new dates for his SoFi Stadium shows, to replace the performance canceled at the last minute on Sept. 3 when he unexpectedly lost his voice.

The new concert dates are Saturday Nov. 26 and Sunday Nov. 27 of this year, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The dates were shared in a press release about the Canadian artist's tour.

The Saturday concert serves as a replacement for the postponed show, and fans who bought tickets to the postponed Sept. 3 performance will have those tickets automatically transferred to Nov. 26, the release said.

The extra Sunday date was added "due to overwhelming demand."

Nov. 27 will also be the last 2022 date in his global "After Hours Til Dawn" tour.

The Weeknd's show on Sept. 3 was postponed at the last moment, with the artist coming on stage to a crowded stadium on Saturday to announce he had lost his voice and had to end the show. 

"I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now," The Weeknd told fans at the time. "I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good. Get your money back."

"I apologize, I’m so sorry, I love you guys so much," he said to the crowd of fans. 

The artist tweeted that he felt his voice go out during the first song and promised fans he would make it up to them with a new date.

Tickets for the new November dates go on sale on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Click here to see where you can purchase tickets.

