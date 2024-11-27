Music & Musicians

The Weeknd to hold one-day concert at Rose Bowl in time for new album

The “Hurry Up Tomorrow” album is scheduled to be released on Jan. 24.

By Helen Jeong

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd will perform a one-night-only live show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena in January in time for the release of a new album.

The Grammy-award-winning artist’s new album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” will be out on Jan. 24  as the final chapter in his trilogy, which includes “After Hours” from 2020 and “Dawn FM” from 2022. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Rose Bowl concert will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 as The Weeknd is expected to take over the entire floor of the stadium.

Tickets will be available, starting Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. here

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Canadian star recently had a one-night-only show at Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil following his fall tour in Australia. 

The Weeknd’s international tour in 2023 and 2023 recorded over 60 sold-out shows across North America, europe and Latin America, according to The Weeknd’s team.  

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansRose Bowl
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us