The Working Parent Struggle is Real. What Will Happen When Day Cares Reopen?

A lot of parents have been struggling with working from home and taking care of their young kids after day cares closed, and when they do reopen some say it may take time before they feel comfortable dropping their kids off during the coronavirus crisis.

“The parent struggle is real,” Carol Shin said.

Shin said she was only able to be interviewed because her 2-year-old was napping.

The mom of two is working from home, homeschooling her 6-year-old and caring for her 2-year-old.

“A 2-year-old is now on me constantly. So I have to carry her ...while I’m typing,” she said.

Many other parents are in the same position after day cares suddenly shut down during the pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in order for people to work again, day cares will also have to open and make modifications.

“Childcare is economic development. It’s foundational to get back to work. It people can’t get quality childcare they’re less likely to get back to work and jumpstart the economy,” he said during a news conference.

A few day cares are open, specifically for children of healthcare workers, including Bright Horizons, which has two open in the LA area.

“We have absolutely put in policies, procedures, and guidelines, and training for our staff,” Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer said.

Kramer said all workers are wearing masks, temperature checks are being done for employees, and children, there’s curbside or staggered pick up and health checks and deep cleaning.

“We have a really good sense of what it’s going to take when we reopen our more than 1,000 childcare centers to make sure our staff and children are safe and healthy,” he said.

For moms like Shin, she hopes antibody tests will be part of the future for her day care workers and says she’d be more comfortable with a smaller group of children to start. But she said she is willing to be flexible as she may have to go back to the office.

“We have to live day by day and figure out a routine that works for us,” she said. “For the parents, I’m just like, ‘hang in there!’ We can wave from a distance with our masks.”

She like many parents are trying stay positive as they wait for what the future will hold for their kids.

