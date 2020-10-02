coronavirus pandemic

Theme Park Leaders Oppose Draft California Reopening Rules

There is mounting pressure from elected officials and industry leaders to let theme parks reopen in California.

By Associated Press

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Theme park industry leaders in California say they aren't pleased with proposed reopening guidance being considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration.

Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, said amusement park leaders wanted changes to a draft they reviewed on Thursday and asked Newsom to continue conversations with industry leaders before finalizing the rules.

“While we are aligned on many of the protocols and health and safety requirements, there are many others that need to be modified if they are to lead to a responsible and reasonable amusement park reopening plan,” she said in a statement.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for the governor's office, told the Sacramento Bee the state planned to release the guidance Friday. A spokeswoman for California's Health and Human Services agency said Friday that no announcement was immediately expected.

There is mounting pressure from elected officials and industry leaders to let theme parks reopen in California.

Disney officials announced this week the layoff of 28,000 workers from its U.S. parks and Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger quit Newsom’s economic recovery task force, the Bee reported.

