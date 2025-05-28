Orange County

Therapist accused of molesting a boy with autism in Garden Grove

The alleged molestation happened inside the boy's home, authorities said.

By Helen Jeong

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Orange County authorities looked for additional victims after they arrested a behavioral therapist for allegedly molesting a boy with autism.

Salvador Armando Arriaga, an in-home therapist, was charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 14, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Because investigator believe that Arraiga molested his victim in his Garden Grove home during a therapy session, the man is facing an allegation that “he went into the child’s home with the intent to molest him,” according to the district attorney’s office.

“Arriaga is accused of holding the therapy session in the boy’s bedroom while the boy’s father stayed in the living room to care for another child, the DA’s office said.

Investigators added when the father came into the room to check on his son, they did not see the child and therapist. Only when he opened the door of a walk-in closest, he saw his son with his pants down, while Arriaga was on his knees.

“After being confronted by the boy’s father, Arriaga is accused of trying to escape through a bedroom window before running out the door,” the district attorney’s office said.

After the child’s father called Garden Grove police, the therapist allegedly changed his shirt and returned to the boy’s home while officers were still; there.

Arriaga was being held on $1 million bail.

Orange CountyGarden Grove
