Therapy Dogs Provide Comfort for Inland Empire Firefighters

It's the first day on the job for therapy dog Henry, but it's not his first time around the block.

Henry has been dispatched to everything from plane crashes to major fires, and mudslides.

Now this fluffy 95-pound golden retriever is an official member of Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department., helping first responders in need.

"The thing about these dogs is they are not judgmental. They don't tell secrets. You can pet them and almost instantly your blood pressure is going to drop," Henry's handler, Steve Booth, said.

Right now, Henry is one of two dogs part of the department's new Comfort K-9 program, but there are plans to expand.

"If we can keep our first responders physically and emotionally well, then everybody is going to benefit," Booth said.

Fire personnel nationwide have seen a recent rise in suicides.

"It's to the point now where there are more firefighter suicides than line of duty death," he added.

Dogs like Henry provide companionship and comfort, a little normalcy while firefighters are away from home.

"All of our department, not just firefighters, our dispatcher, our support people, all people behind the scenes are under an enormous amount of stress just like all of America," Jeff Larusso, withe Riverside County Fire, said.

The Comfort K-9 program is certified though a nationally recognized therapy dog and crisis response program.

They're hoping to add more paws on the ground soon!