There Were 3,800 Anti-Asian Racist Incidents, Mostly Against Women, in Past Year

The research was released by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate 

New data has revealed the number of anti-Asian hate incidents over the past year is greater than previously reported, and a disproportionate number of attacks have been directed at women.

The research released by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate on Tuesday revealed nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over the course of roughly a year during the pandemic. It’s a significantly higher number than last year's count of about 2,800 hate incidents nationwide over the span of five months.

Women made up a far higher share of the reports, at 68 percent, compared to men, who made up 29 percent of respondents.

