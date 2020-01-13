LAX

There’s More Construction to Know About If You’re Driving to LAX

The next phase of the Automated People Mover project involves construction of foundation piles at the intersection of East Way and Center Way

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • Beginning Jan. 13, southbound East Way from World Way to Center Way will be closed
  • The road will be closed until the morning of Jan. 27
  • Construction crews are installing foundation piles for the Automated People Mover, set to open in 2023

Road closures are in effect for the next two weeks at Los Angeles International Airport's Central Terminal Area for the Automated People Mover construction project.

Beginning Monday, southbound East Way from World Way to Center Way will be closed until the morning of Jan. 27. Construction crews will install cast-in-drilled-holes foundation piles. The process, commonly used for bridge projects, involves casting reinforced concrete piles into drilled holes to prevent caving.

The foundation piles will be installed at the intersection of East Way and Center Way.

Drivers can still enter Parking Structure No. 1 and exit onto Center Way. All other traffic will be directed to World Way to exit the Central Terminal Area.

The People Mover, a train system that will carry passengers to an from the airport on elevated tracks, is scheduled to open in 2023. The goal is to reduce traffic in the busy Central Terminal Area.

