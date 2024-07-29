Long Beach

Thieves armed with knife rob two street vendors in Long Beach

The thieves left before police arrived in both incidents.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating two robberies involving street vendors that occurred less than an hour between each other and were located half a mile apart.

The first incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m. on the 1500 block of Alamitos Avenue. 

According to the preliminary investigation, Long Beach police said two people approached the victims, a man and a woman, and demanded their money. One of the thieves was armed with a knife. 

They left before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

The second robbery of a street vendor was reported early Monday at the 1000 block of east Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 12:01, two men approached a street vendor with a knife and demanded his money. 

A coworker handed the thieves the money and they fled the scene before police arrived. 

The street vendor had a minor injury but did not need medical attention. 

