Drivers and car owners need to be on the lookout for thieves who may target vehicle with "key cloners," replicating key fobs by utilizing electronic devices, Burbank authorities said Tuesday.

The Burbank Police Department said more criminals are breaking into cars with keyless ignition technology by scanning for key fob signals and creating cloned keys.

In some cases, thieves can plug into a car's system to program new fobs, the department warned.

"Thieves are … using an aftermarket device, about the size of a cell phone or tablet, to remotely scan for a key fob signal and quickly create a cloned key,'' the department said in a statement.

Police urged residents to take precautions such as parking in secured areas, using motion-sensing lights and security cameras, storing key fobs in signal-blocking pouches and installing GPS tracking devices such as AirTags or Tiles.

Police also recommend checking with dealerships for possible security software updates.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity was encouraged to call Burbank police at 818-238-3000.