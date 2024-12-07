Caught on camera: Trio of thieves break into discount store in North Hollywood

Police in the San Fernando Valley are investigating after a group of thieves broke into a discount store early Saturday.

Surveillance video from a store located on the 10800 block of Oxnard Street in North Hollywood showed about three burglars break into the business shortly after 4 a.m. The burglars are seen dressed in all black as they use a crowbar to break the glass front door of the business to get inside.

They’re then seen opening the cash register and taking an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a safe. Moments later, police officers are seen responding to the crime with firearms in hand.

LAPD did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the crime.