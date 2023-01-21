Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning.

This incident comes just days after an ATM was stolen in the Inland Empire last week.

Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire.

On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., two men in a white pickup truck were seen using tie down straps to pull open the doors at Royal Tattoo in Perris.

Once the doors opened, they headed straight for an ATM that was bolted to the floor.

The truck pulled the ATM right out, seemingly with ease.

Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service.

Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an ATM missing,” Cuchilla said. “This investigation is ongoing.”