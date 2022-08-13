Thieves Crash Car Through Front of Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived.

The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

Video from the scene showed the black sedan still inside the store.

Officers responded within three minutes of the store's alarm sounded, Stainbrook said. The suspects had already fled in a getaway vehicle.

“Due to our robust technology and the evidence left at scene, I am confident we will make arrests in this case,'' the chief said in a message on social media.

“Crime of any kind will not be tolerated in Beverly Hills,” Stainbrook said.

There was no immediate word what was taken from the store.