Thieves use explosive device to steal cash from ATM at Target in West Hills

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police are searching for at least two people who they say used some kind of explosive device to steal cash from an ATM at a Target in West Hills early Thursday. 

Damage was surrounding the ATM and inside the store located on Victory Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people in all black clothing smashed the glass at the entrance of the store. 

The thieves used an explosive device on an ATM machine and took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.

The store was closed at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported. 

