Thieves possibly using drones in series of burglaries in Santa Clarita community, LASD says

Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the recent burglaries in a Santa Clarita neighborhood that may have involved the use of drones, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies said at least three thefts were reported in one week in the gated community of Stevenson’s Ranch.

“At least three incidents have been documented, and preliminary reports suggested that a drone may have been used in connection with these crimes,” said LASD.

One home security video shows how the burglars scurry past a pool and over the back gate of one of the homes carrying a bag of stolen valuables.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Three days later, another home in the same community was burglarized.

"They broke into my home last Saturday, and they took everything. They took the safe, wholesome, and they took the valuables, everything,” said the victim of one of the recent burglaries who asked not to be identified.

Sheriff's deputies said the November 17 break-in, one of at least three, happened between 4 and 7 p.m.

“They come in at the same time, they come in through the second floor, they break in the window and head straight for the master, get everything, all valuables, and are out in half an hour,” said one of the latest victims.

Homeowners said they are convinced the alleged bandits are casing their houses from the sky using drones.

“We’ve been seeing drones every single day for the past two weeks," the resident said.

Fed up, this burglary victim decided to turn the tables on the trackers.

“I started following it (the drone) and I followed it for a while until I saw it coming down behind La Quinta hotel,” said the resident, who also mentioned that the group of men saw him the next day and started running.

He said they were dressed the same way as the people he saw in his neighbor's surveillance footage by the pool.

Homeowners believe the burglars are getting into their neighborhoods using back roads and hopping over fences.

Investigators say they have promising leads but are encouraging residents to take extra precautions.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.