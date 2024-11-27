Santa Clarita

Thieves possibly using drones in series of burglaries in Santa Clarita community, LASD says

Sheriff's deputies said at least three thefts were reported in one week in the gated community of Stevenson Ranch.

By Elizabeth Chavolla and Macy Jenkins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the recent burglaries in a Santa Clarita neighborhood that may have involved the use of drones, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies said at least three thefts were reported in one week in the gated community of Stevenson’s Ranch.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“At least three incidents have been documented, and preliminary reports suggested that a drone may have been used in connection with these crimes,” said LASD.

One home security video shows how the burglars scurry past a pool and over the back gate of one of the homes carrying a bag of stolen valuables. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Three days later, another home in the same community was burglarized.

"They broke into my home last Saturday, and they took everything. They took the safe, wholesome, and they took the valuables, everything,” said the victim of one of the recent burglaries who asked not to be identified.

Sheriff's deputies said the November 17 break-in, one of at least three, happened between 4 and 7 p.m.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 7 hours ago

Rosemead parents charged after death of their 1-year-old child

Los Angeles County 7 hours ago

Probation officers at Los Angeles juvenile halls to be equipped with Naloxone

“They come in at the same time, they come in through the second floor, they break in the window and head straight for the master, get everything, all valuables, and are out in half an hour,” said one of the latest victims.

Homeowners said they are convinced the alleged bandits are casing their houses from the sky using drones.

“We’ve been seeing drones every single day for the past two weeks," the resident said. 

Fed up, this burglary victim decided to turn the tables on the trackers.

“I started following it (the drone) and I followed it for a while until I saw it coming down behind La Quinta hotel,” said the resident, who also mentioned that the group of men saw him the next day and started running.

He said they were dressed the same way as the people he saw in his neighbor's surveillance footage by the pool.

Homeowners believe the burglars are getting into their neighborhoods using back roads and hopping over fences.

Investigators say they have promising leads but are encouraging residents to take extra precautions.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarita
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us