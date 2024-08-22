Thieves ram pickup truck into Chatsworth smoke shop and ransack it

Authorities are searching for a group of thieves they believe may be tied to two break-ins that happened within hours of each other overnight in Chatsworth and North Hollywood.

At around 3:30 a.m. at Swish, a cannabis dispensary in North Hollywood, a white SUV rammed into the entrance of the establishment.

However, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said the vehicle did not cause enough damage for those involved to get inside. It is not believed anything was taken.

In Chatsworth, security video caught the moment a white pickup truck smashed through the entrance of a business called Smoke City.

At least five people were seen running in and out of the business. It is believed to have happened at around 1 a.m., before the incident at North Hollywood.

The business owner said he was at home when he received an alert on his phone from the shop’s security system.

The owner said this is the second time his business had been hit.

“For now it’s cleaning up and repairing the damage that was done,” George Touma, the owner, said. “And probably take some measures to secure the place a bit more than what it was before.”

Police are working to confirm if the two incidents were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD.