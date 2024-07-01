Investigators looked for a group of suspects who used a stolen car to burglarize a gun store in Camarillo early Monday morning.

The commercial burglary was first reported at around 4:20 a.m. at the Camarillo Gun Store on Ventura Boulevard, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies arrived at the store, they learned a blue Kia was used to smash through the front door of the business to clear the way for the burglars.

“All we know right now is that there were four to five suspects, all wearing dark clothing and masks,” Scenery de los Santos with the Sheriff’s Department said.

While it’s not clear how many firearms were stolen, the shop owner told investigators that the burglars smashed several display cases to make away with the guns.

Authorities added the Kia used to ram through the shop was also stolen just hours before the burglary. A second vehicle, a silver sedan, was used as a getaway car for the suspects.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Schaum Song at (805) 388-5119 or Detective Frank Corona (805) 388-5115.