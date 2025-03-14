Thieves run off with entire cash register from Bellflower taco shop

Video footage captured two thieves entering a Bellflower taco restaurant, snatching the register from the shop counter and speeding off in a getaway car Tuesday afternoon.

The heist, which occurred at Tacos La Reda, is the third time the shop was robbed in the past year.

Although employees and customers are safe, the owner said he is upset that small businesses continue to be targeted.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We come, work every day, open our doors and try to analyze the cost. The cost of living right now and everything is so high, the prices of the meats. For this to happen, it breaks our heart,” said Alan Cejuda.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the thieves or the car.