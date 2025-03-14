Restaurants

Thieves run off with entire cash register from Bellflower taco shop

This is Tacos La Reda's third time being a target of robbery in the past year.

By Sahana Patel

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Video footage captured two thieves entering a Bellflower taco restaurant, snatching the register from the shop counter and speeding off in a getaway car Tuesday afternoon. 

The heist, which occurred at Tacos La Reda, is the third time the shop was robbed in the past year. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Although employees and customers are safe, the owner said he is upset that small businesses continue to be targeted. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We come, work every day, open our doors and try to analyze the cost. The cost of living right now and everything is so high, the prices of the meats. For this to happen, it breaks our heart,” said Alan Cejuda. 

Economy Mar 12

Egg prices hit records as Easter and Passover approach, but relief may be near

Animals and Wildlife Mar 12

Man arrested after being caught on video tossing injured cat into Laguna Hills dumpster

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the thieves or the car. 

This article tagged under:

RestaurantsBellflower
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us