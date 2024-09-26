Thieves use truck to break into Sunland liquor store

Video footage showed the moment thieves used a truck to ram into the front of a liquor store in Sunland early Thursday.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the break-in happened at the SDV liquor store on the 8300 block of Foothill Boulevard at around 3:45 a.m.
Two people were seen running into the store to steal items after a black pickup truck crashed through the entrance of the business.
It was unknown if the truck was stolen.
