Inglewood

Thieves use car to break into Inglewood sneaker shop

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A sneaker shop in Inglewood was broken into and robbed for the third time in the last three months. 

Thieves were seen on surveillance video using a car to smash into the front of the store and get inside. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Several people wearing masks then ran into LAX Premier Kicks, and started taking shoes and other merchandise from the walls.

According to Michael Acevedo, the store’s owner, he estimates the thieves took about $20,000 worth of merchandise.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Acevedo said the financial hit was hard to take right before Christmas.

This article tagged under:

Inglewood
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us