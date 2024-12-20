Thieves use car to break into Inglewood sneaker shop

A sneaker shop in Inglewood was broken into and robbed for the third time in the last three months.

Thieves were seen on surveillance video using a car to smash into the front of the store and get inside.

Several people wearing masks then ran into LAX Premier Kicks, and started taking shoes and other merchandise from the walls.

According to Michael Acevedo, the store’s owner, he estimates the thieves took about $20,000 worth of merchandise.

Acevedo said the financial hit was hard to take right before Christmas.