Thieves use hammers in smash-and-grab robbery at Arcadia mall: PD

Police in Arcadia are searching for a group of men who stole several purses and watches from a high-end bag resell store in a smash-and-grab robbery at the Shops at Santa Anita mall.

The robbery was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday at Rebag at the mall, according to the Arcadia Police Department. There, a group of thieves used hammers to smash glass display cases and took off with several watches and purses.

Authorities described the assailants as four men wearing masks, sweatpants and blue hoodies. They took off in a white Infinity sedan and headed out in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Arcadia police at 626-574-5151. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.