Thieves use van to ram into South LA check-cashing business

By Karla Rendon

A group of thieves rammed into a South Los Angeles check-cashing business using a van to break into the building early Monday.

Surveillance footage captured the van smashing into the Go-Plaz Check Cashing shop around 3 a.m. The van can be seen reversing into the building several times, successfully breaking through.

Four thieves are then seen entering the business. It’s unclear what they got away with, but the shop’s owner said the damages are estimated to be at about $60,000.

“Obviously, the damages are not cheap. They are not cheap,” said Hugo Gomez, the business owner’s son. “They’re adding up quickly.”

Because the shop was uninsured, the cost to repair will be taken care of out of pocket.

“Honestly, we just want to rebuild. We want the community to continue to support," Gomez said. "And we’ll be here as long as they want us here.”

Police said it is investigating the case.

