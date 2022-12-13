Think LA Traffic is Bad? See Where to Avoid During Winter Holidays

More Americans are making up for lost time during the coronavirus pandemic by traveling this winter holiday season.

112.7 million people are expected to hit the road between Dec.23 and Jan.2, according to AAA, making 2022 the third busiest year for holiday travel since 2000.

An overwhelming majority of expected travelers will drive to their holiday destinations despite high gas prices. Nearly 102 million Americans are estimated to travel by car – up 2 million from 2021.

The busiest days on the road are expected to be the Friday before Christmas and the Friday before New Year’s.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Some Southern California spots will see heavier traffic than usual. AAA says traffic on I-5 South between the LA Zoo area to the 605 Freeway will see a 95% increase. Another area with heavy congestions will be on the southbound 405 Freeway between Sunset Boulevard the 105 Freeway intersection.

AAA also warns air travelers to expect packed airports and flights. More than 7 million Americans are set to fly – increasing air travel by 14 percent compared to last year. Travelers are advised fly on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day if they want to avoid the crowds.

But unlike previous holiday seasons, this year’s travel time will be extended as Americans still maintain the habits from the pandemic.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel, explains.