Third LAPD Death in Five Days From Coronavirus, Eighth Overall

The third death of a Los Angeles Police Department employee in five days from the coronavirus and eighth overall was announced Saturday.

Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos died Friday. He worked more than eight years in that position in the Security Services Division, according to the department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” the department tweeted. “Dexter, we thank you for your service.”

LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos died on January 29 due to COVID-19.



Dexter served Angelenos as a full-time Security Guard at Security Services Division for more than 8 years.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.



Dexter, we thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/VSqIxufZeY — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 31, 2021

Sgt. Patricia Guillen, who was assigned to the 77th Community Police Station in South Los Angeles, died Thursday. She worked for the department for nearly 23 years.

“We join LAPD in mourning the loss of Sgt. Patricia Guillen of @LAPD77thSt,” Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer tweeted. “We're thinking of her family, colleagues and community members at this sad time, and honoring her many, many years dedicated to keeping Los Angeles safe.”

Checks to the Los Angeles Police Relief and Assistance Foundation Blue Ribbon Trust Fund account to support Guillen's family can be mailed to Post Office Box 10188, Van Nuys, 91410.

Officer Philip Sudario, a 25-year veteran officer assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South Los Angeles, died Monday.

Other LAPD employees who have died of complications from COVID-19 are Sgt. Amelia “Terry” Martinez, 53, who died Jan. 12; police service representative Raymond Guerrero, a 24-year veteran who died Jan. 7; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and non-sworn detention officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died in July.

The LAPD has lost 8 members of our family to this devastating pandemic.



Fred, Terry, Raymond, Valentin, Erica, Philip, Dexter, Patricia—you will never be forgotten.



We thank you for your dedicated service. May you all Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/gC0DlXrMLu — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 31, 2021

“The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for this department and this city,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.