Third Person Arrested in Robbery of Three Men Followed from Adult Club

A third man who allegedly robbed three other men after following them from an adult entertainment club in the Hollywood area in July was arrested Friday, police said.

Deantone Guillory, 24, was arrested by LAPD detectives at around 9 a.m. while he was in court on another matter. Guillory was being held on $225,000 bail, according to jail records.

No court information was immediately available.

Two Northern California men who allegedly participated in the robbery remained in custody. Michael Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested Monday by members of the LAPD's Robbery-

Homicide Division Follow Home Task Force, the department reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both men were out on bail for "gun charges'' at the time of their arrests, police said.

Three other suspects remain unidentified.

The crime occurred at about 4 a.m. on July 6, according to the LAPD.

"Three men had just left the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club in Hollywood and stopped at a gas station at the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue,'' police said in a statement. "Two suspect vehicles stopped in the alley behind the gas station and six suspects emerged from the two vehicles. Two suspects pointed handguns at the three victims. The suspects took jewelry, money and phones from the three victims and fled in the two vehicles."

Detectives determined that the six suspects were patrons in the Hollywood club at the same time as the victims. The investigation led to the service of a search warrant at "a Hollywood apartment connected to Moore and Bonton [where] detectives recovered two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash,'' police said.

On Wednesday, the LA County District Attorney's Office charged Moore and Bonton with three counts of robbery, police said. Moore remains in custody on $305,000 bail, and Bonton remains in custody on $105,000 bail, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

"Detectives believe the suspects may be involved in other robberies and are seeking to identify the remaining suspects,'' police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at 213-486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers

at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.