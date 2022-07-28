Can you hear that? The sound of music in the distance?
Well it's time to pull out your neon colored outfits, or cowboy boots, because music festival season is upon us and LA will be hosting many of them.
Here is a roundup of the music festivals that will gather the latest and greatest this fall (and what is left of summer).
Hard Summer Music Festival
When: The Hard Summer Music Festival is a three-day event that will run from July 29 - 31.
Where: The event takes place in San Bernardino at the National Orange Show Events Center. For more information about directions and parking visit here.
Tickets: There are several ticket packages to choose from starting
This Ain't No Picnic
When: This Ain't No Picnic is a two-day festival that will take place Aug. 27-28.
Where: The event will take place in Pasadena at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl. For more information about directions and parking visit here.
Tickets: The festival has several ticket options, including a one-day and two day general admission.
Same Same But Different
When: Same Same But Different Music Festival is three-day festival that will be Sept. 9 - 11.
Where: The event will take place at Moreno Beach inside Lake Perris Sate Park. For more information on directions and parking visit here.
Tickets: There are several packages, including general admission, which starts at $315. There are also several parking passes starting at $155.
Primavera Sound LA
Where: Primavera Sound festival is a three-day event schedule for Sept. 16 - 18.
When: The festival will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. For more information on directions and parking visit here.
Tickets: Tickets for the general admission passes start at $149.
BeachLife Ranch
When: The BeachLife Music Festival is a three-day country music festival that will run from Sept. 16 - 18.
Where: This event will be located at Redondo Beach. For more information on directions and parking passes visit here.
Tickets: This festival has both three-day general admission and single-day general admission. Ticket packages are available on the festival's website.
Nocturnal Wonderland
When: Nocturnal Wonderland is a two-day festival that will have concerts on Sept. 17 and 18.
Where: The festival will be in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. For more information about directions and parking visit here.
Tickets: The two-day general admissions experience passes start at $149.99. Single-day passes start at $79.99.
Desert Daze
When: Desert Daze is a three-day music festival that will start on Sept. 30 and end on Oct 2.
Where: The event will take place on Moreno Beach at the Lake Perris State Recreation Center. For more information on directions and parking visit here.
Tickets: Weekend general admission passes are starting at $399. Weekend VIP and Weekend VIP Plus tickets are also available.