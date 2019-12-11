This Free Beverly Hills Photo Pop-up Is BOLD

What to Know Two Rodeo in Beverly Hills

Through Dec. 22

Fun sets for fun photographs

You promised yourself last year that your picture, the one that you slip inside every seasonal greeting, would have some panache, oodles of wow, and more visual impact than a string of blinking bulbs.

And yet? Time has a way of keeping us running, and December arrives, and we don't yet have a plan for those pictures, or filling our cards with the festive photos we desire.

There's a quick way to remedy that, with plenty of pizzazz, by calling upon Beverly Hills during one of its BOLD Holidays events.

What are the BOLD Holidays? It's an end-of-the-year happening that rolls out in Beverly Hills on select nights. Shops stay open later, live entertainment delivers the musical thrills, and a number of art-forward goings-on cluster around Rodeo Drive.

And one of those eye-catching art-forward pop-ups for 2019? It's The Scenario Studio: A Photomusement Experience, which gives guests a chance to fancifully pose in a few themed sets designed by photographer John Ganun.

There's the "upside down" space, which makes it appear as though you're chilling on the ceiling, while a fully wallpapered nook is full of fish imagery.

How it works? "On set, guests use smartphones paired with special pro LED lighting to replicate quality photo shoots that normally require professional cameras and intricate strobe lighting." Nice.

It's all free, and it is also observing hours beyond the BOLD Holiday nights, if you're running by the Golden Triangle during sun hours.

But? The studio calls it a year on Dec. 22, so zip by soon for your super-special seasonal snapshot. And if you're there on Dec. 14, from 5 to 10 in the evening? The studio's designer, John Ganun, will be in the house.