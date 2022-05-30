Boyle Heights

‘This is Sacred Ground': Boyle Heights Honors Fallen, Protests Roundabout Near Cinco Puntos Memorial

On Memorial Day 2022, community members in Boyle Heights and East LA are paying tribute to Mexican Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, and fighting to stop construction of a traffic circle around a beloved memorial.

By Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the most historic of Southern California's Memorial Day ceremonies, honoring U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, is set to happen at Cinco Puntos, an intersection where Boyle Heights ends and East LA begins.

But along with the quiet, solemn honor paid to those service members comes new controversy in the nearby community, as residents protest a traffic circle planned for an area of the neighborhood they see as sacred ground.

The solemn spot pays tribute to Mexican American soldiers who died in World War II.

On Memorial Day, members of a small-but-mighty army of volunteers stand silent guard in 15-minute shifts next to the column in the memorial square, for a 24-hour period leading up to the annual ceremony for those soldiers later in the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Someone has to keep the memory of the people that suffered, and the people that died as a result of maintaining our freedom," Ruben Treviso, a Vietnam War veteran, told NBC4 after his shift wrapped up. "That's what it's about."

Another volunteer at the memorial, Rudy Garcia III, was there to honor his father, Rudy Garcia, a Purple Heart recipient and member of the 82nd Airborne.

Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Rudy Garcia III honors his father, Rudy Garcia, near Cinco Puntos in the East LA/Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles on Memorial Day 2022.

Memorial Day 2022 marks the the 75th year that Mexican American veterans who gave their lives for the U.S. are being honored at Five Points, or Cinco Puntos. The memorial was dedicated in 1968.

But this year, the site is also the center of some controversy.

The memorial square is considered sacred ground for many in the community. There are plans to build a traffic circle around the column and memorial square, and residents opposing the idea are holding a community meeting and protest at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Toni Guinyard/NBCLA

"This is sacred ground," said Sofía Quiñones, part of the East LA /Boyle Heights coalition. "We come here, we pray here. And they want to build a huge roundabout! We don't want a roundabout."

City Councilmember Kevin De Leon posted the artists's rendition of the roundabout on social media.

The depiction has the traffic circle surrounding the column of the memorial.

Memorial Day May 26

Find Memorial Day Events Around Southern California

Memorial Day 1 hour ago

Former Navy SEALs Want You to Never Forget True Meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day May 28

Do You Say ‘Happy Memorial Day'? Why Some Military Families Wish You Wouldn't

De Leon also posted a video message in Spanish, explaining the name of the memorial will not change, and the monuments will be included in the new designs.

Residents against the changes have been holding a petition drive against the construction.

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsMemorial DayEast LAtraffic circle
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us