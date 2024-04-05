‘This needs to stay.' Patrons concerned over closure of 99 Cents Only Stores

Patrons who frequent the 99 Cents Only Stores and depend on the retailer’s discounted groceries and merchandise are expressing concern after the business announced it will close all 300+ stores.

Liquidation sales began Friday and while customers take advantage of the lowered prices, some patrons are worried where they’ll be able to find affordable goods now.

“This needs to stay, that’s how I would define it,” Rosalyn Reid said of the retailer’s location in Panorama City.

Families whose budgets have been stretched thin by inflation describe dollar stores as a lifeline. Those most impacted by the impending closure said the bargain retailer’s shutdown will truly be a loss.

“It fulfills a definite need for people who cannot afford to go spend those ridiculous prices at the grocery store,” Reid said.

It’s not just customers who are feeling shell-shocked; the retailer’s 14,000+ employees are also feeling the pinch.

The business issued a statement Thursday citing various reasons for the closures, ranging from lasting impacts from the pandemic, consumer demand and shoplifting.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," interim company CEO Mike Simoncic said in a statement.