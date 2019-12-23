Long Beach

This Waterfront Tour of Long Beach Lights Is Now Twinkling

It's ho, ho, going for a few days after Christmas, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Through Dec. 30 (select nights)
  • 30-minute tour
  • $30 adult, $20 child (ages 3-13)

Trolleys always seem as though they're the most cheerful and Christmassy of vehicles, but here's a truth we all know: They run all year long.

You might spy one toodling through a quaint, shop-lined mountain village in June or September, while trolley-ing near the ocean is practically a Golden State tradition, whatever the calendar might say.

But if you happen to be in Long Beach around the sparkliest season?

There's a trolley that's going to ferry you past all sorts of festive sights.

But let us asterisk that, in a way you can probably predict: Those lights will be near the water adding an extra layer of local character to the outing. It's the Waterfront Tour of Lights we speak, from the people behind the Long Beach Trolley.

Where will the trolley take you, once you've all-aboarded?

If you guessed Naples Island, which is one of the light-bulb-iest parts of LBC, you'd be correct: That's one of the swing-bys on this lovely look-around.

And Alamitos Bay, too, which is known for its on-the-water trees that are made of light (and not fir), will be another destination for the trolley.

But like the holidays, the Waterfront Tour of Lights must also come to a close.

Be cheered, however, for this family favorite isn't wrapping on Christmas; rather, you can book a spot through New Year's Eve Eve, which some might accurately call Dec. 30.

Hate it when Christmas fun ends on Christmas proper? Yeah, we get it. Find your watery glow, and your seat on the Long Beach Trolley, even after Christmas Day, right up to New Year's Eve Eve.

Long BeachChristmasholiday
