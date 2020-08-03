Cal State Northridge Athlete and High School Classmate Killed in Fiery Crash

A 20-year-old Cal State Northridge track and field athlete and an 18-year-old high school classmate , reportedly the brother of R&B artist Frank Ocean, were killed in a fiery crash Sunday in Thousand Oaks.

The crash occurred at 1:33 a.m. on Westlake Boulevard, just north of Skelton Canyon Circle, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Arriving deputies saw the Tesla in flames.

“The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard approaching Skelton Canyon Circle. The vehicle appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median,'' Campbell said.

Both victims died at the scene.

One of the victims was identified as 20-year-old Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop, according to Cal State Northridge's athletic department. The other victim is the 18-year-old brother of Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Frank Ocean, a classmate of Bishop’s at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, according to the Thousand Oaks Acorn.

Bishop enrolled at Cal State Northridge for the spring 2020 semester. He competed in three events during the 2020 indoor season for the Matadors.

“We will all mourn the loss of Zeek," said CSUN track and field coach Justin Johnson. “Personally, I am grateful for the opportunity I had to know him, and professionally I will miss him dearly, as he was an honor to coach.

“Zeek had an incredibly bright personality and everyone loved him. He was a dedicated teammate, friend and a leader whose smile and laugh we will miss. I am still shocked and broken-hearted for his family, our team and his friends and want them all to know that Zeek was a great athlete, but more importantly a great young man, and he will always be a Matador.”