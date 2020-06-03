george floyd protests

Thousand Oaks Woman Arrested After Allegedly Pepper Spraying a Protester

Video shows protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" before the woman rolls down her SUV window and pepper sprays one of them.

By Whitney Irick

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Amy Atkisson, 46, was arrested after pepper spraying a 16-year-old protester in Thousand Oaks on May 31, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Video posted to social media of a woman rolling down her SUV window and pepper spraying a protester in Thousand Oaks on Sunday helped police track her down.

The video posted to Twitter shows protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" before a woman rolls down the window to her Lexus SUV and pepper sprays one of them. The vehicle license plate was captured in the video.

Warning: The video below may contain offensive language.

Amy Atkisson, 46, was arrested on Wednesday after witnesses who were at the scene when the incident occurred or saw the video on social media came forward.

Atkisson was charged with unlawful use of tear gas and later released due to California's zero-bail policy. She is due in court on July 31.

This article tagged under:

george floyd protestsThousand Oaks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us