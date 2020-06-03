Thousand Oaks Woman Arrested After Allegedly Pepper Spraying a Protester

Video posted to social media of a woman rolling down her SUV window and pepper spraying a protester in Thousand Oaks on Sunday helped police track her down.

The video posted to Twitter shows protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" before a woman rolls down the window to her Lexus SUV and pepper sprays one of them. The vehicle license plate was captured in the video.

Warning: The video below may contain offensive language.

"In California, it is a criminal offense to use pepper spray against another person out o anger or in a way that is not considered self-defense"



This is not right, we should not attack each other!#thousandoaks #BlackLivesMatter #thousandoaksprotest pic.twitter.com/S3L7tKINFP — weddingpup (@weddingpup) June 1, 2020

Amy Atkisson, 46, was arrested on Wednesday after witnesses who were at the scene when the incident occurred or saw the video on social media came forward.

Atkisson was charged with unlawful use of tear gas and later released due to California's zero-bail policy. She is due in court on July 31.