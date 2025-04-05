Thousands expected to gather in SoCal against Trump policies

Thousands are expected to gather throughout the Southland on Saturday as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" demonstrations in opposition to the Trump administration's steep tariffs, program cuts and mass layoffs of federal workers, which protesters say are threatening essential public services, damaging social safety nets and causing higher prices and plunging financial markets.

In downtown Los Angeles, demonstrators say they will carry a 20-foot balloon of the image of President Donald Trump wearing a diaper and another 15-foot-tall helium-filled balloon representing Trump wearing a Russian military uniform as protesters march along a nearly mile-long stretch of sidewalks and streets, beginning with a rally at Pershing Square at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Los Angeles County Republican Party Chairman Roxanne Hoge said such demonstrations will have no effect on the Trump administration.

"Radical leftists are protesting President Donald Trump with marches and a parade balloon?" she told City News Service. "Their boring, predictable tantrums are now part of the L.A. landscape, much like the dilapidated RVs and dangerous encampments that their policies result in. We are interested in good governance and public safety, and wish our Democrat friends would join us in advocating for both."

Speakers expected at a City Hall rally Saturday evening include actress Jodie Sweetin and comedian Francesa Fiorentini.

"We're barely two months into Trump's chaos and the country is reeling from his reckless firing of millions of workers, the breaking up of tens of thousands of families, and plans to gut funding to our health care and Social Security," says organizer Emily Williams.

"It doesn't matter what your political party is, nearly everyone is being harmed by these punishing decisions and we're here to oppose the destruction of these programs that millions of Americans rely on every day."

At least 100 protests and marches are planned throughout the region Saturday, including events in Glendale, Riverside and Santa Ana. Organizations expected to be represented include ACLU, 50501 SoCal, Greenpeace, League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Working Families Power, according to the Hands Off! website.

Trump has yet to comment on what organizers are calling a "mass mobilization day," but the White House announced it is rescheduling one of its annual spring garden tour dates Saturday due to the large anti-Trump demonstration expected to take place near 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to USA Today.

"President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country who overwhelmingly re-elected him."

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say they have no special plans to deal with the protests.

Other "Hands Off!" rallies throughout the Southland are set to take place Saturday at: