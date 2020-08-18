power outages

Thousands Lose Power Due To ‘Extreme Heat' and Demand

By City News Service

NBCLA

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers across the city lost power Tuesday night amid high temperatures throughout Southern California.

"Extreme heat and electricity demand has caused outages in parts of Los Angeles, currently affecting some LADWP customers," Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter Tuesday night. "Crews are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible."

LADWP said it could take between four and 12 hours for power to be restored.

The utility company could not immediately be reached for more information.

LADWP's website showed outages in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw, Beverly Grove, Boyle Heights, Brentwood, Broadway-Manchester, Carthay, Central-Alameda, Chatsworth, Cypress Park, downtown, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Echo Park, El Sereno, Elysian Park, Elysian Valley, Exposition Park, Green Meadows, Hancock Park, Highland Park, Historic South-Central, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Hollywood Hills West, Koreatown,Lake View Terrace, Larchmont, Lincoln Heights, Los Feliz, Mar Vista, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, North Hills, Pacific Palisades, Pacoima, Porter Ranch, Rancho Park, Reseda, San Pedro, Sherman Oaks, Silver Lake, Studio City, Sun Valley, Sylmar, Tarzana, Toluca Lake, University Park, Valley Glen, Valley Village, Van Nuys, Venice, Vermont Vista, West Hills, Westlake, Wilmington, Windsor Square and Winnetka.

