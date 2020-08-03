Thousands of Roosters Found At Suspected Cockfighting Operation

About 2,000-3,000 roosters were found and several people were detained when a search warrant was served Monday at an alleged cockfighting operation in an unincorporated area near Chatsworth.

Investigators with the sheriff's department's Community Partnerships Bureau served the search warrant about 7 a.m. at the multi-acre property north of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway and will search for a few days, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The search is part of "an investigation related to animal cruelty and possession of game fowl for fighting purposes'' being conducted by the sheriff's department, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

Several occupiers of the property were detained, Navarro-Suarez said.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control were inspecting and documenting the animals found at the operation, which included a few thousand roosters and several hundred livestock in "various states of health," Navarro-Suarez said.