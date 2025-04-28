LA County

Thousands of union workers set to strike in LA County

This isn’t the first time SEIU union members have walked off the job in what they call an “unfair labor practice strike” in LA County.

By Brittany Hope and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

About 55,000 union workers in Los Angeles County are getting ready to go on strike tonight. 

The strike is expected to start at 7 p.m. and last through 6:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

LA County says it’s anticipating its libraries to operate with reduced resources and at some locations, it’s possible the library will be closed altogether.

This means that many families and community members who use libraries for WiFi and to get essential social services may not get that help until after the strike ends.

Beaches and harbors in LA County will also be impacted. That includes Malibu where wildfire debris clean up on beaches may be paused during the strike.

LA County says beach restrooms may be closed and maintenance on county beaches and in Marina del Rey may be stopped, too. 

Other county services that could be shut down or run on a reduced schedule Tuesday and Wednesday include non-urgent health clinics, school-based wellness centers – at 47 middle and high schools, substance use help centers and the auditor-controller’s office.

Public Works like issues with trash or encampments will be delayed, as well.

The county does say it’s going to try its best to maintain essential services but so many who live and work in the area will feel the ripple effects of this strike over the next few days.

Tomorrow morning, thousands of those SEIU workers are expected to march in downtown LA.

LA County
