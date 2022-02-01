‘Threatening' Video by Former UCLA Lecturer Forces Class Cancellations

A video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto by a former UCLA postdoctoral fellow and lecturer threatening department members has forced the cancellation of in-person classes for the university's philosophy department, according to a report published Monday night.

Philosophy students received an email stating former postdoctoral fellow Matthew Harris had made ''specific threats'' to people in the department and also posted a video on social media "UCLA Philosophy Mass Shooting," the Los Angeles Times reported.

“In light of this, we will continue to have discussion through Zoom until the authorities say that it is safe. I will keep you updated on this situation. But I would avoid being anywhere near Dodd Hall or the philosophy department until further notice," the email states.

Steve Ritea, UCLA's chief media and executive communications officer, told The Times university police are aware of "a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies.''

In the video, Harris makes references to race and uses several profanities, according to The Times. He included links to his manifesto and videos, including the video threatening a mass shooting.

"'Da war is comin," he wrote. "forward dis [expletive] to our tha goldhead caucasoid princess."

NBC News reported the FBI has also been notified.

Some students appeared stunned by the news of the video and manifesto.

“It's definitely hitting hard,'' Kahlila Williams, a senior, told NBC 4.

In a separate post, another student described his class as their least favorite at UCLA "ever" and said many students had complained to the department about his behavior, The Times reported.

The student said Harris changed someone's grade 43 times after the end of the academic quarter and had changed their grade three times.