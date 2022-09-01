Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Los Angeles

Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal.

The men -- Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles -- were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Rubi Anguiano Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, was already in Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department custody on an unrelated offense, the LAPD reported.

She was re-arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

According to police, the three suspects were involved in the shooting death of Gerold Lipeles, 69, a wheelchair-bound double amputee, the LAPD reported.

The crime occurred on May 17 when Lipeles was asleep in his wheelchair outside a restaurant in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard, police said.

Police allege that Salazar walked up to Lipeles and fatally shot him.

Details on the alleged involvement of the two men in the crime were not released.

According to police, detectives have connected Salazar to an attempted murder that occurred four days later, in which Stella Polly, 67, was shot as she sat at a bus stop in the 1600 block of West Manchester Avenue.

Both cases were being presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office on Thursday for filing consideration, police said.