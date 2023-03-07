Koreatown

Three Businesses Targeted in Smash-and-Grab Burglaries in Koreatown, Hollywood

The heists occurred within a 15-minute window early Tuesday morning.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three Koreatown and Hollywood area businesses were targeted Tuesday in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries, police said.

No arrests were reported in the crimes, which happened in a 15-minute window, starting at about 4:30 a.m.

The locations included a restaurant in the 3800 block of Sixth Street, a beauty supply shop in the 5800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and a coffee shop in the 5100 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Detailed descriptions of the burglars were not immediately available. They left the scenes in a white SUV.

Mercedes Simonian said the thieves used a sledgehammer to break a window at her business, Sweet Corner Coffee and Cake. Once inside, three people stole the cash register and used a crow bar to remove a bolted safe.

"They just took it out within a couple of seconds, and they were gone," said Simonian.

Plywood was placed over the broken window Tuesday morning.

Details about other items stolen were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crimes was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

