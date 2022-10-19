Three Charged in Fatal Robbery Shooting That Led to Deadly Carjacking Months Later

Three people were charged Wednesday in a shooting death during a San Fernando Valley armed robbery that led to a carjacking months later in which the victim was dragged to his death on an Inglewood street.

Joshua Reneau, 31, of Los Angeles, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, of West Covina, and Miracole Brown, 20, of South Los Angeles, were each charged with one count of murder, five counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of second-degree robbery. Hall also faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Reneau also faces one count of murder, four counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of fleeing a pursuing officer's vehicle causing death. Hall faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Arraignment was continued for Hall and Brown until Nov. 5. Reneau is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects have attorneys.

Reneau had been sought for months by police in connection with the July 29 murder of an accomplice, Earl Hunter, in an armed robbery in Reseda. He was spotted getting into a car during an Oct. 14 surveillance operation. The car was briefly pursued by authorities before a crash.

A carjacking in Inglewood left one man dead after being dragged for more than two miles during a pursuit. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 14, 2022.

Reneau then allegedly carjacked 63-year-old Larry Walker, who was entangled in a seat belt and dragged for more than two miles under his stolen SUV. Walker, of La Habra, died at the scene in Inglewood.

Reneau is accused of colliding with several police cars and flipping the stolen vehicle. A standoff ensued before the defendant eventually was taken into custody.

All three defendants were charged in connection to the July 29 robbery in Reseda, where two victims were wounded. Hunter, the fourth person who allegedly participated in the robbery, was fatally shot by a security guard rendering help to the victims.

Reneau, Hall and Brown are now charged with Hunter's murder, District Attorney George Gascón said.

"I am grateful that these dangerous individuals are now in custody," Gascón said. "Those charged in this case showed a wanton disregard for the victims who were needlessly killed and hurt. My heart breaks for all the victims who have suffered but I am thankful that this vicious crime spree has come to an end."